Goodbye Jessica!

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 10:59AM
It's a bittersweet day for all of us here at ABC7.

We are saying goodbye to our very special friend and colleague, Jessica D'Onofrio.

Jessica has been the longest-serving reporter on our morning team.

She has spent 14 years right here at Chicago's number one news station, bringing you the headlines to get your day started.

She's covered the CTU strike, the NATO Summit, the Drew Peterson trial and hundreds of other stories impacting people across the city.

And now she gets to do the job she loves most!

Jess will be spending her time with her two beautiful children -- Jack and Grace.

Congratulations, Jess! We will miss you!

