Gov. Pritzker to sign 'Squatter Bill' into law

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's I-Team learned that Governor JB Pritzker will sign the "Squatter Bill" into law.

Senate Bill 1563 passed the Illinois House in May 2025.

The proposed Illinois law would make it easier for police to remove squatters from someone's home, bypassing the months-long eviction process.

Previously, squatters were allowed to stay at the property during the court process to get them out.

If Pritzker signs it into law, it would differentiate squatters from tenants, making it easier for property owners to regain control of their home.

The law would go into effect on January 1, 2026.

Officials did not say when the governor is expected to sign the bill into law. His deadline to sign is July 31.

The news comes the day after the I-Team reported that alleged squatters move next-door to an Illinois state representative in Chicago.

Lawmaker Marcus Evans called on the governor to take action.

