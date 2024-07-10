Governor JB Pritzker signs Healthcare Protection Act into law

The legislation aims to make health care more accessible by curbing predatory insurance practices.

The legislation aims to make health care more accessible by curbing predatory insurance practices.

The legislation aims to make health care more accessible by curbing predatory insurance practices.

The legislation aims to make health care more accessible by curbing predatory insurance practices.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed the Healthcare Protection Act on Wednesday morning.

The legislation aims to make health care more accessible by curbing predatory insurance practices.

Pritzker signed the act at the RUSH Professional Building.

"For thousands of Illinoisans, the reforms in this bill will mean the difference between suffering with a curable health condition and getting the care that they need in a timely manner. For some, this bill could quite literally save their lives."

The bill also limits the ability of insurance companies to deny coverage.

During the press conference, doctors and politicians brought up the mental health crisis happening in the country among youth.