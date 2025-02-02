Will Woodstock Willie see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2025?

WOODSTOCK Ill. (WLS) -- It's Groundhog Day and that means Woodstock Willie will give his annual prediction on the weather.

North suburban Willie is set to make his prediction in front of crowds Sunday morning.

If he sees his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter weather, or so the folklore goes.

Woodstock Willie will make his "prognostication" at sunrise at about 6:30 a.m.

Woodstock is holding its annual Groundhog Days celebration.

Last year, Willie predicted an early spring.

The city of Woodstock is also hosting a series of Groundhog Day events for the family, including a showing of the 1993 movie that made it famous.

Meanwhile in Punxatawney Phil will make his "prognostication" at sunrise.

For more information, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.