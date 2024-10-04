WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

15-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting at Lakeview's Hamlin Park: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 8:42PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot and seriously injured at a North Side park on Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened at Hamlin Park in the Lakeview neighborhood's 3000-block of North Hoyne Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 15-year-old boy was in the park when two armed males approached him and took out guns, police said. At least one of the suspects fired at least one shot at the victim, striking him in the back.

The victim was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW