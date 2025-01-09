Allen Oscar Woods arrested in South Loop, allegedly chased Tiffany Woods down street in Hammond before shooting her, officials say

Suspect wanted in public fatal Hammond shooting of ex-wife arrested in Chicago, US Marshals say

Charges have been filed after a female was killed in a Hammond shooting, but suspect Allen Oscar Woods is still on the loose, police said.

Charges have been filed after a female was killed in a Hammond shooting, but suspect Allen Oscar Woods is still on the loose, police said.

Charges have been filed after a female was killed in a Hammond shooting, but suspect Allen Oscar Woods is still on the loose, police said.

Charges have been filed after a female was killed in a Hammond shooting, but suspect Allen Oscar Woods is still on the loose, police said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made after Hammond police said a woman died in a shooting last month.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A suspect, 39-year-old Allen Oscar Woods, is now in custody and charged in the public murder of his ex-wife Tiffany Woods, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

Hammond police said they were called to reports of a shooting near Cleveland Street and Jackson Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27. They found a female victim who had been shot. They attempted to save her life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believed the shooting was domestic, and witnesses told them a man had chased the victim before shooting her multiple and fleeing the scene. Officials have not said how old the victim was, but her name was Tiffany Woods and she was the ex-wife of the suspect.

There has been an ongoing police search for the suspect, Woods, since last month's fatal shooting.

Woods' location in the 1200-1400 block of South Canal Street in Chicago's South Loop was revealed to authorities in a tip around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was later arrested at a local establishment by members of the Chicago Police Department, Illinois Department of Corrections, Hammond Police Detective Division and the U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Charges were filed against Woods last month prior to his arrest, Hammond police said.

No further information about the arrest or the murder case was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

