Highland Park Police, Fire departments respond to house fire

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Highland Park Fire and Police departments responded to a house fire in the north suburb Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded at about 3:50 a.m. to the 1700-block of Park Ave. West after a report of flames coming from the roof of a home.

The fire was extinguished and an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Authorities closed Park Ave West is closed between Ridge and Sunnyside as they investigate the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.