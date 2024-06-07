Highland Park shooting: Man in custody after 2 brothers found fatally shot outside burning home

A Highland Park murder investigation continued Thursday after Marc and John Austwick were found shot to death at a burning home on Park Ave. West.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man wanted in the shooting deaths of two brothers in Highland Park is now in custody, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said on Friday.

This comes after Highland Park's police and fire departments responded to a house fire in the 1700-block of Park Avenue West on Wednesday.

First responders found brothers, 63-year-old Marc Austwick of Lake Forest and 60-year-old John Austwick of Mundelein, outside the burning home. Both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy results from the Lake County Coroner's Officer indicated.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and no other victims were found inside or outside of the home.

Phyllis Austwick, the brothers' mother, lived in the home and died May 31 at Evanston Hospital from a medical issue, the coroner's office said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

