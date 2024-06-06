Investigation continues after 2 brothers found shot to death outside burning home in Highland Park

A Highland Park murder investigation continued Thursday after Marc and John Austwick were found shot to death at a burning home on Park Ave. West.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Thursday was day two of the investigation into a double-homicide at a Highland Park home, and there are still many unanswered questions.

Investigators are trying to piece together who killed two adult brothers and why. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they continue making progress in the complicated crime.

Lake Forest police were spotted at the home of one of the brothers who was killed Thursday afternoon. It appeared family had gathered there following the devastating and shocking news.

Investigators were back at the scene of the crime Thursday, collecting evidence of what's left of a burned home near Park Ave. West and Sunnyside, which is at the center of a double-homicide.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the house which was on fire. Flames shot from the roof and left a gaping hole in the home that sits on an acre of property.

Neighbors said the woman who lived here was in her 80s and passed away last week.

What first responders initially thought was solely a house fire quickly became much more. Once there, officers found two men dead outside with suspicious injuries.

Highland Park Police requested help from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

The coroner later identified the two men as the homeowner's sons, brothers 63-year-old Marc Austwick of Lake Forest and 60-year-old John Austwick of Mundelein. Autopsy results indicate both men died of multiple gunshot wounds unrelated to the house fire.

Phyllis Austwick, the mother of Marc and John Austwick, lived in the home and died May 31 at Evanston Hospital from a medical issue, the coroner confirmed.

Family referred ABC7 to police regarding the ongoing nature of the perplexing investigation into who killed their family members.

Lake County investigators say they did not recover any weapon on the property. They would not share who they are looking into as potential suspects, but they said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.