WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Historic Starliner mission ready for another take at Florida's Cape Canaveral

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 10:45AM
Historic Starliner mission ready for another take
The flight, if successful, will rival SpaceX's prolific Crew Dragon capsule and expand American options for ferrying astronauts to ISS.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA is trying again to get a historic mission off the ground.

Boeing's Starliner is set for liftoff in Florida at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be on board.

This will be the first crewed flight, which is an idea that was hatched a decade ago.

The flight, if successful, will rival SpaceX's prolific Crew Dragon capsule and expand American options for ferrying astronauts to the international space station.

A valve issue and a computer glitch derailed the first few attempts to get Starliner off the ground.

RELATED: Boeing's Starliner launch scrubbed for 3rd time

So far, the weather looks good for liftoff.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW