Dozens of vehicles involved in downstate crash amid snowy weather; 1 injured: Illinois State Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash downstate Illinois Sunday afternoon as snow coated roadways, Illinois State Police said.

The crash took place just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 in Cumberland County, near Greenup, Illinois, state police said.

Greenup is about 70 miles south of Champaign.

Police said 38 vehicles were damaged in the crash, and one person was injured. The extent of his or her injuries was not clear.

I-70 was closed in both directions until after 3 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles that could be removed were towed.

Police continue to investigate.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for the region, and cautioned of slick road conditions.

The owner of Midwest Towing and Auto Sales, LLC said semi-trucks were scattered across the highway and on the median. He described the scene as the "worst" he's ever been to.

The NWS said snow would taper off by noon on Monday, but warned slick roads would remain across parts of southeast Illinois.

Storyful contributed to this report.