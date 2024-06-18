Illinois State Police say automatic license plate readers help ID suspects in expressway shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Police said automated license plate readers have been a game changer for investigating shootings on expressways and interstates.

State police released new data Tuesday, and said that in 82% of interstate shootings, the automatic license plate readers have helped them identify a suspect or person who witnessed the shooting. That figure jumps to 100% for fatal interstate shootings.

"The use of automated license plate readers has been a game changer in investigating interstate shootings, as well as vehicular hijackings and thefts," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "They provide us vital leads for our investigation, allowing us to track the events immediately leading up to and following the shootings to identify the vehicle involved. The license plate readers are an invaluable tool that assists us in identifying violent crime suspects."

The state is fighting a lawsuit asking a judge to order the shutdown of those cameras, claiming they violate privacy protections in the constitution.