Several injured after school bus crashes on I-290 in Itasca: Illinois State Police

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people were injured in a school bus crash on Interstate 290 in the north suburbs Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash took place just before 11:30 a.m. on I-290 at Interstate 390 in Itasca.

The bus had students and adult administrators onboard, police said.

Neither the extent of the riders' injuries nor what led up to the crash was immediately clear.

Elk Grove and Itasca fire crews responded to the incident.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and central Cook County until 9 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.