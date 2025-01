Car crashes into public works machine in Skokie; worker injured, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into public works machine Saturday in Skokie.

The crash happened near the 4300 block of Golf Road, police said.

Officials said a public works crew was working on a possible broken water main when a car entered the job site and struck their machine.

One worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.