Family of man killed in Elk Grove Village police shooting files civil lawsuit

Jack Murray's family has filed a civil lawsuit, after the man was shot and killed by members of the Elk Grove Village Police Department last year.

Jack Murray's family has filed a civil lawsuit, after the man was shot and killed by members of the Elk Grove Village Police Department last year.

Jack Murray's family has filed a civil lawsuit, after the man was shot and killed by members of the Elk Grove Village Police Department last year.

Jack Murray's family has filed a civil lawsuit, after the man was shot and killed by members of the Elk Grove Village Police Department last year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suburban family filed a civil lawsuit in Elk Grove Village, after police shot and killed a man they said had a large knife late last year.

Police said Jack Murray refused to drop the knife before he was fatally shot in December.

Murray's family said he was having a mental episode and needed help, not deadly force.

The lawsuit says Elk Grove Village police violated their own deescalation policy when they shot and killed the 24-year old, while responding to a distress call.

The wrongful death complaint was filed Wednesday in Cook County.

The incident happened the evening of Dec. 1 in the northwest suburb, just a few doors down from where Murray's family lives.

The family later learned that Murray had called police to report someone with a knife, and then hung up.

Moments later, officers arrived.

Despite several commands to stop, police officials say Murray continued to walk toward police.

They said a Taser was used twice before gunshots could be heard.

Murray was shot four times, and later died at an area hospital.

Village officials released portions of a 911 call and police bodycam video from the incident.

Murray's family said he was a Type 1 diabetic since age 14, and was suffering from the physical and mental impacts of the disease.

They said Elk Grove Village police officers had responded and helped Murray when he was in emotional distress before.

The incident is still under investigation by the major case assistance team.

Their investigation could take weeks, or even months, to complete.