Suspect in fatal shooting of Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins due in court Friday

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins is due in court on Friday.

Suspect Jerell Thomas is set to be arraigned on Friday morning.

Police say in late November, officers approached Thomas after they saw him leave a bank with a gun.

Thomas opened fire, critically injuring Reddins. He died hours later.

Thomas faces charges, including first-degree murder.

