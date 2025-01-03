24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect in fatal shooting of Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins due in court Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, January 3, 2025 12:28PM
Suspect in fatal shooting of Oak Park detective due in court Friday
Jerell Thomas, the man accused of shooting and killing Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins, is due in court on Friday.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins is due in court on Friday.

Suspect Jerell Thomas is set to be arraigned on Friday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police say in late November, officers approached Thomas after they saw him leave a bank with a gun.

Thomas opened fire, critically injuring Reddins. He died hours later.

Thomas faces charges, including first-degree murder.

SEE ALSO | Family, friends remember fallen Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins during funeral

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW