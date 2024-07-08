As some Democrats call to replace Biden after debate, 1 senior Illinois rep. said he's still all in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden doubled down Monday on his plans to stay in the race, calling out critics who say he should step aside.

The president sent a letter to House Democrats, saying it's time to move on from the debate.

One senior Illinois representative said he's all in for Biden.

Biden remains adamantly committed to his campaign for reelection despite concerns within his own party that he may not be up for another four years.

On Monday, the president sent a letter to Democratic members of Congress, saying he firmly believes he's the party's best chance in November.

"We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us," Biden wrote.

Congressman Danny Davis said he needs no convincing.

"Joe Biden is the candidate. He's my candidate, and he's America's champion. And we need to keep him there," said Rep. Davis, D-Chicago.

The president was on MSNBC Monday morning, saying voters have spoken.

"All the data shows that the average Democrat out there who voted, the 14 million of them have voted for me, still want me to be the nominee," Biden said.

But, with polling suggesting Biden now trails Donald Trump in many battleground states, the lone member of the Illinois congressional delegation calling for the president to step aside defended that statement again Monday morning.

"I think we have to be honest with ourselves; the situation is not getting better. Frankly, it's getting worse," said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago. "What I would stress to the president: This isn't just about you. It's not about loyalty; it's about being pragmatic. We have to be honest with ourself. It's not just the White House at stake."

On a call with major donors Monday, the president tripled down on staying in the race, vowing to go on the attack in the next debate.

On Tuesday, House and Senate Democrats will meet separately in Washington to discuss the situation.

Congressman Davis, who is older than Biden, said age should not be part of the discussion.

"I have not seen anything that I could describe as cognitive decline (in Biden)," Davis said.

The Democratic National Convention is in just 42 days.

For the president, his next major test begins Tuesday, when the three-day NATO Summit gets underway in Washington, and world leaders will be making their own assessment of the president.