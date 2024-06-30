Joliet Fire Dept. Captain Kevin Hargis dead at 52

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet Fire Department announced the death of Captain Kevin Hargis on Sunday.

"We are very sorry to tell you that the Joliet Community has lost a respected firefighter, and a family has lost a beloved Husband, Son, and Brother."

Capt. Hargis died suddenly on Saturday, the fire department said. He was 52-years-old.

He was a 22-year veteran of the Joliet Fire Department, he was also a member of the Hazardous Materials Team and the team Coordinator; a safety committee member; a CPR Instructor, coordinator, and trainer; and the Captain of Fire Station No. 7.

"The Joliet Fire Department will deeply miss Captain Hargis's leadership, knowledge, and passion for helping others in the community and the fire department. To the Hargis Family and Friends, you will all remain in our thoughts through these difficult times."