Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 others injured at Joliet home: police

Police found more than 25 spent shell casings after a shooting in Joliet left three men shot, one fatally, in the 400-block of Krakar Avenue.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly south suburban shooting that happened earlier this month, police said.

Joliet police responded to a home in the 400-block of Krakar Avenue just after 11 p.m. on June 1. There, they found two gunshot victims in the front living room.

A 23-year-old man, who had been shot in his head, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Fernando Contreras.

A 27-year-old man, who suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to his head, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Another man, 20, suffered four gunshot wounds to his body, officers learned while securing the scene. A private vehicle took him to Silver Cross Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the gunfire came from outside the home and struck all three victims in the front living room. Officers found more than 25 spent shell casings at the scene.

On the morning of June 15, detectives executed a search warrant at 22-year-old John Hernandez's residence in the 500-block of Campbell Street.

Officers took Hernandez into custody. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing before being transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting, Joliet police said Sunday.

Police said there is no known threat to the community.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.

