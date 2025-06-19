Judge denies motion to block village of Dolton from buying Pope Leo XIV's childhood home

A judge denied a motion filed by a former Dolton employee trying to block the village from buying Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in Chicago's suburbs.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Dolton can move forward with an effort to buy Pope Leo XIV's childhood home.

A fired village employee took legal action to prevent the village from buying the home, saying Dolton does not have the money for it. A judge denied the motion on Wednesday.

The home is currently listed for $250,000 dollars.

Earlier this month, the village announced plans to buy the property in the south suburb, possibly through eminent domain.

The former village employee's motion to block the purchase cited financial mismanagement and potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

Dolton had said it wants to work with the Chicago Archdiocese to turn the house into a historic site open to the public.

The home is located at 212 E. 141st Place. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is up for sale in a private auction.

The family of the pope, the man formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, owned the Dolton home for nearly 50 years.