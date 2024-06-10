Juneteenth events Chicago: DuSable Museum announces 2024 celebration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of Juneteenth (June 19, 1865), the day when more than 200,000 enslaved African Americans in Confederate states were declared free, The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center will present a day-long Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The programming schedule will include activities, performances and discussions suitable for the entire family. As part of the celebration line-up the museum will host "Step Up: The Divine Nine," a panel discussion scheduled for 1:30 p.m., which will pay tribute to the Black fraternities and sororities; a Greek step show will take place at 2:30 p.m. and a special travelling exhibit, "The Heart and Soul of the Movement; The Influence of Greek Organizations," will be on display. Headlining the day will be a 7:00 p.m. performance by the Grammy Award-nominated artist and producer Glenn Jones.

The DuSable' s 2024 Juneteenth celebration is free and open to the public and the day will also include a family friendly games station; children's storytime; African marketplace; musical performances by Joe Pratt and the Source One Band; country music performer, Immanuel, and the R &B hits band the Javon Watson Experience. There will be a morning Yoga session; "Children's Pavilion" with horseback rides, inflatables, arts and crafts activities, and a petting zoo. In addition, food tastings and giveaways are scheduled; the University of Chicago Health Pavilion will be available; a "Farmer's Market," "Drum Village"; an Adult Lounge and an area dedicated to the return of NASCAR. Independent films celebrating the history of Juneteenth and the museum Roundhouse will be transformed into a roller rink (skates will be available or bring your own) to round out the day in addition to much, much more including the PACE "Time Travel" bus and DJ Craig Loftus and DJ Ambassador Kevin Nevels spinning all the hits.

SEE ALSO: ABC7 to celebrate Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Food for the Soul' special hosted by Cheryl Burton

"We invite and welcome the public to join us for this celebration and to learn more about this very significant day in Black History," said Kim L. Dulaney, vice president of education and programs at the DuSable.

For more details on The DuSable' s Juneteenth Celebration and other upcoming events and exhibits, visit www.dusablemuseum.org or on Facebook @dusablemuseum.

About The DuSable Museum

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, a Smithsonian affiliate, is the nation's first independent museum dedicated to the collection, preservation and study of the history and culture of Africans Americans and people of African descent.

The event is sponsored by ABC7 Chicago and iHeartRadio.