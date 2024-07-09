35 Illinois Mariano's, Jewel stores to be sold if Kroger-Albertson's merger proceeds | Full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kroger and Albertson's released a full list of all the stores they would sell of if their merger is approved, which includes 35 Mariano's and Jewel Osco stores in Illinois.
Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report
The two grocery chains committed in September 2023 to selling more than 400 stores and other assets for approximately $1.9 billion to clear a path for the merger, which would unify two of the country's largest grocery chains, to be approved.
The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.
Jewel-Osco - 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip
Mariano's - 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights
Mariano's - 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale
Jewel-Osco - 87 W 87th St, Chicago
Mariano's - 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago
Mariano's - 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago
Mariano's - 1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago
Mariano's - 3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago
Mariano's - 3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago
Mariano's - 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
Mariano's - 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield
Mariano's - 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines
Mariano's - 678 N York St, Elmhurst
Mariano's - 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort
Mariano's - 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Jewel-Osco - 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet
Mariano's - 1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich
Mariano's - 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard
Mariano's - 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville
Mariano's - 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook
Mariano's - 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn
Mariano's - 9504 142nd St, Orland Park
Mariano's - 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine
Jewel-Osco - 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights
Mariano's - 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge
Mariano's - 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood
Mariano's - 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie
Mariano's - 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills
Mariano's - 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester
Mariano's - 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs
Mariano's - 150 W 63rd St, Westmont
Mariano's - 625 S Main St, Wheaton
Mariano's - 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka
The Associated Press contributed to this report.