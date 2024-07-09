35 Illinois Mariano's, Jewel stores to be sold if Kroger-Albertson's merger proceeds | Full list

Kroger will sell some of their Mariano's stores in Illinois to clera a path for their merger with Albertsons.

Kroger will sell some of their Mariano's stores in Illinois to clera a path for their merger with Albertsons.

Kroger will sell some of their Mariano's stores in Illinois to clera a path for their merger with Albertsons.

Kroger will sell some of their Mariano's stores in Illinois to clera a path for their merger with Albertsons.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kroger and Albertson's released a full list of all the stores they would sell of if their merger is approved, which includes 35 Mariano's and Jewel Osco stores in Illinois.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report

The two grocery chains committed in September 2023 to selling more than 400 stores and other assets for approximately $1.9 billion to clear a path for the merger, which would unify two of the country's largest grocery chains, to be approved.

The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.

This is the full list of stores to be sold in Illinois:

Jewel-Osco - 12001 S Pulaski Rd, Alsip

Mariano's - 802 E Northwest Hwy, Arlington Heights

Mariano's - 144 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale

Jewel-Osco - 87 W 87th St, Chicago

Mariano's - 3350 N Western Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 5353 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 1800 W Lawrence Ave, Chicago

Mariano's - 5201 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago

Mariano's - 1500 N Clybourn Ave Ste 104, Chicago

Mariano's - 3030 N Broadway Ste 100, Chicago

Mariano's - 3857 S Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr, Chicago

Mariano's - 105 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

Mariano's - 2999 Waukegan Rd, Deerfield

Mariano's - 10 E Golf Rd, Des Plaines

Mariano's - 678 N York St, Elmhurst

Mariano's - 21001 S LaGrange Rd, Frankfort

Mariano's - 6655 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Jewel-Osco - 1537 N Larkin Ave, Joliet

Mariano's - 1350 E Route 22, Lake Zurich

Mariano's - 345 W Roosevelt Ave, Lombard

Mariano's - 1300 S Naper Blvd, Naperville

Mariano's - 784 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook

Mariano's - 11000 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn

Mariano's - 9504 142nd St, Orland Park

Mariano's - 545 N Hicks Rd, Palatine

Jewel-Osco - 12803 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights

Mariano's - 1900 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge

Mariano's - 950 Brook Forest Ave, Shorewood

Mariano's - 3358 W Touhy Ave, Skokie

Mariano's - 1720 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills

Mariano's - 3020 Wolf Rd, Westchester

Mariano's - 4700 Gilbert Ave, Western Springs

Mariano's - 150 W 63rd St, Westmont

Mariano's - 625 S Main St, Wheaton

Mariano's - 1822 Willow Rd, Winnetka

The Associated Press contributed to this report.