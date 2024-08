The First Ladies Health Day returns this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Ladies Health Day is back to help empower people in communities of color to take control of their health.

At the event, people can get free health screenings for chronic illnesses, like diabetes and breast cancer. And new this year - the WNBA's Chicago Sky is hosting a basketball camp at Salem Baptist Church. Anyone who gets a screening there can win free Sky tickets. To learn more information about the initiative, click here.