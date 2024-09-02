Lake Michigan conditions improve for Labor Day; experts stress importance of water safety education

As swimming conditions improved in Lake Michigan, Chicago beaches became busy on Labor Day. A beach hazard safety alert expired just in time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Water safety conditions have improved dramatically from Sunday.

A beach hazard safety alert expired just in time for folks to come out to the beach and hit the water on Labor Day, the unofficial last day of summer.

A yellow flag has been flying over Chicago's beaches on Monday afternoon, a warning of moderate surf and currents. But it safe enough for those looking getting into the water just enough to cool off and splash around.

"When stay there for a long time it's not that cold. But when you get, out it's cold," said beach-goer Alexander Rodríguez.

With four kids to keep an eye on, Hazel Salas and her niece, Jean, are not letting them stray too far.

"I told them they have to stay where I can see them," Salas said.

The improved lake conditions were a relief to many who were afraid summer's last hurrah might not happen for them at all.

"My son is the one who wanted to go, because he loves the beach. We were trying to decide what to do, because they're back to school tomorrow, so last-minute this morning, we woke up and decided, let's just go and see," Salas said.

But it is not all sunshine and sandcastles. It is why water safety experts continue to stress the importance of educating both children and adults about the hazards of Lake Michigan, which, so far this year, has seen 44 drownings. That is already above the yearly average of 40.

"It is much safer to be in the water today than yesterday, but we also need to understand that because the restrictions were reduced, we're going to have more people in the water," said Dave Benjamin with the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Hot weather or not, Monday is the last day Chicago's beaches will be staffed with lifeguards, meaning as of Tuesday, anyone who gets into the water will do so at their own risk.