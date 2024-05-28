West Loop fundraiser helping 4-year-old suburban girl fighting cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fundraiser is taking place Tuesday in the West Loop to help a young suburban girl fighting cancer.
Levain Bakery has turned into Alex's Lemonade Cookie Stand.
All proceeds go to that foundation, which supports cancer research for children.
Tuesday's fundraiser benefits 4-year-old Riley Cadiz of Park Ridge.
She's been battling leukemia for two years.
Customers are welcome to come out and support Cadiz from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 840 W. Randolph St.
The Cadiz family is expected to be there at 2 p.m. to sing happy birthday to the little girl and enjoy a birthday cookie cake.
Visit www.alexslemonade.org for more information.