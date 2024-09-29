Road closures in effect as runners take on Life Time Chicago Half Marathon in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Life Time Chicago Half Marathon and 5K was set to begin on Sunday morning.

The race begins in Jackson Park and takes runners along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and loops them back to the South Side.

Everyone has a different reason for why they are choosing to challenge themselves with a half marathon.

Many trained hard just for this while others are using this race as a training event for the full Bank of America Chicago Marathon next month.

The half marathon kicks off at 7a.m. and the 5K begins at 7:45 a.m.

The race will take off and finish near East Hayes Drive at 63rd Street and Richards Drive.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive between 31st and 67th Street will be closed at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Street closures began on Saturday on E Hayes Drive from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Cornell and S Richards Dr from Hayes to Marquette at 8 a.m.

Additional street closures on Sunday include, according to OEMC:

-Cornell from Hayes to Marquette - 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

-E Marquette Dr from South Stony Island Ave to Cornell - 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

-E Marquette Dr from Cornell to DuSable Lake Shore Drive - 6 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

-Northbound DuSable LSD from Marquette to McCormick Place - 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

-Southbound DuSable LSD from Marquette to 31st St- 6 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

-E 47th St from DuSable LSD to Cornell - 6 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

-E 57th Dr from DuSable LSD to Everette Ave - 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

-E Science Dr from DuSable LSD to the parking lot - 6 a.m.-11 a.m.

-Michigan Ave from Randolph to Adams curb lane closure from 4 a.m.- 6 a.m.

