11-year-old Chicago native a member of 'The Lion King' cast on Broadway

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Monday, June 17, 2024 5:56PM
11-year-old Chicago native a member of 'The Lion King' cast in NYC
A young star who grew up in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood now calls New York home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young star who grew up in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood now calls New York home, as he performs with "The Lion King."

Albert "AJ" Rhodes Jr. plays young Simba.

He's just 11 years old, and had no professional stage experience before joining the cast a year ago.

His sister was also a part of the production at one point, and inspired Rhodes to audition. She also gave him plenty of tips, he said.

Now, Rhodes' parents are taking turns being with him in New York.

But, when he comes home to Chicago, he loves to indulge in all there is to eat, including deep dish pizza.

