'Little Bear Ridge Road' show making world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Little Bear Ridge Road" is a rousing new show making its world premiere at the Steppenwolf Theatre, and it's already been extended due to ticket demand.

The theatre welcomes back original ensemble member Laurie Metcalf and acclaimed director Joe Mantello. The Tony winners told ABC7 about a story with heart and humor.

A man's passing brings his thorny sister and stressed-out son together to settle the remnants of his troubled life.

"It's nice to have brought a play just to Chicago, just for Chicago audiences, and if anyone else wants to see it they have to fly in," Metcalf said. "I have to brag a little bit. The part was written for me."

Metcalf and Mantello are both Illinois natives who've worked together on Broadway. They're reunited at her Steppenwolf home.

"Well it's better than coming to Chicago in the winter time," Mantello said. "When we said we wanted to do a play, we said in the summer! Walking down the street with Laurie, or watching the audience come into the theatre, When they see Laurie, it's not like, 'oh, there's a famous person.' It's like somebody who's this beacon for the city, that represents something about the acting community in this city, there's such a sense of pride in their eyes when they see her. 'That's our girl.' That's what it feels like."

"Where else would I go?" Metcalf said. "Really, where else would I want to do it but here, and it's been too long since I've been here. We are both from the Midwest, and I think we both bring that practicality to the rehearsal room and treat it as the job it is."

"From the first play that we did together, it felt like we were in sync, had a similar sense of humor," Mantello said. "It was a no nonsense way of working it was great. When Laurie is in the room everyone wants to rise to her level, they work harder. They are less neurotic."

"I consider myself lucky I'm still doing theatre, and I'm as passionate about it as I ever was," Metcalf said. "I'm just glad to be back in town, and if they get a chance to come see the play, that would be great if they do. We did it for them. We wanted to make it special for Chicago, just this play."

"Do not miss the chance to see Laurie Metcalf on stage," Mantello said. 'Do not miss it."

"Little Bear Ridge Road" is at Steppenwolf through August 4.

After that, Metcalf heads back to Los Angelese to shoot the final episodes of "The Conners," which is ending its run soon on ABC