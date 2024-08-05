Parts of Chicago area under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; heavy rain, high winds possible | Live Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong storms could heavy rain and strong storms to parts of the Chicago area on Monday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for DeKalb, Boone, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, LaSalle McHenry, Will, Jasper and Newton counties until midnight Tuesday.

A broken line of storms starting in northwest Indiana and reaching up into parts of Cook County started firing up around 4:30 p.m., ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Scott said those storms are below severe limits, but are packing a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. The possibility of hail cannot be ruled out.

The humidity is bringing storm chances to our more inland counties while winds off of Lake Michigan are cooler off areas further east, like the city of Chicago.

South suburban areas like Chicago Heights have been experiencing downpours and strong wind, and isolated flooding is a concern in areas further west, near Worth.

There are some stronger storms out west of the Chicago area, where severe weather warnings are in effect.