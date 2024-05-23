WATCH LIVE

Lockport Township man formally indicted, pleads not guilty to shooting neighbor, hate crime charge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 7:25PM
Woman shot in Lockport Township off ventilator, family says
Melissa Robertson, who authorities say was shot by her neighbor John Shadbar, is off of a ventilator and is continuing to recover, her family said.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man accused of shooting his neighbor was formally indicted Thursday.

John Shadbar, 70, has been charged with attempted murder and a hate crime. He has pled not guilty.

Shadbar is accused of shooting his neighbor, Melissa Robertson, earlier this month in Lockport Township.

During his first court hearing, prosecutors described what had been a years-long history of animosity between the neighbors, with Shadbar frequently using racial slurs toward Robertson's two children, who are Black. That includes on May 7, the day of the shooting.

Her family told ABC News this week that Robertson is now off a ventilator. She still faces a long road to recovery and will need multiple surgeries.

SEE MORE: 5 guns found inside hate crime suspect's wall after he allegedly shot Lockport Township neighbor

Shadbar remains in custody.

