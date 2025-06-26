Man charged with sexually abusing girls at Chicago park, court docs show

A man allegedly sexually abused three girls playing at a park in Chicago, police said.

A man allegedly sexually abused three girls playing at a park in Chicago, police said.

A man allegedly sexually abused three girls playing at a park in Chicago, police said.

A man allegedly sexually abused three girls playing at a park in Chicago, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with sexually abusing young girls playing at a Chicago park, court documents show.

Police said three young girls were at the playground on June 11 at Jones Park in the 1200-block of S. Plymouth Court at about 7:37 p.m.

Lodell Burnett was arrested by police on June 13, the same day police released images of the suspect.

Burnett is accused of approaching one of the girls and allegedly grabbed her as she crawled on playground equipment.

Police said he then walked over to another girl, sat next to her and started to talk. Police said he briefly touched the girl in an inappropriate manner.

The three young girls left the playground, when police said they were briefly followed by the suspect.

Police said he ran away northbound through the Plymouth Court tunnel.

Burnett was charged with aggravates criminal sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13 years old, according to court documents.

He was also charged with one count of violation of sex offender registration.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt bearing a white skeleton decal and blue jeans.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.