Logan Square crash leaves 2 injured, 1 critically, when SUV slams into building on Milwaukee

Two people were injured, 1 critcally, after a car crashed into a Logan Square building.

Two people were injured, 1 critcally, after a car crashed into a Logan Square building.

Two people were injured, 1 critcally, after a car crashed into a Logan Square building.

Two people were injured, 1 critcally, after a car crashed into a Logan Square building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were injured, one critically, after an SUV crashed into a building on Milwaukee Avenue in the city's Logan Square neighborhood late Sunday night.

Chicago police said that just before 10:30 p.m., a Volvo SUV driving south in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee crashed into a building. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said. The passenger, a 38-year-old woman, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. Police did not offer any details about the nature of her injuries.

Police have not released any further information about the two, including their relationship to each other.

No other injuries were reported, and Chicago police said no citations have yet been issued.

An investigation by the Chicago Police Department is ongoing.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood