Lollapalooza 2024 lineup day-by-day released, featuring headliners SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The day-by-day Lollapalooza 2024 lineup is finally out for the annual music festival in Chicago's Grant Park.

This year's Lolla is being headlined by SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink 182, The Killers, Future X, Metro, Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

The popular music festival will run August 1 through August 4 in Grant Park.

Tyler the Creator and Hozier will headline Thursday night, SZA and Stray Kids will headline Friday, The Killers, Future X and Metro Boomin will headline Saturday and Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close out the festival on Sunday night. There will also be a special performance from Skrillex on Saturday.

The four-day festival also features performances from more than 170 other bands and artists from all over the world across eight stages. To see the complete lineup for each day, click here.

Lollapalooza regularly draws more than 400,000 people to Grant Park each summer. With them comes huge crowds downtown and street closures around the park.

For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.

