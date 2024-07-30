Lurie Children's Hospital studying impact of activism on teens' mental health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital is looking at an unconventional way to help teens with mental health issues: activism.

Lurie Children's Hospital will study the impact of activism on teens' mental health over the next five years with a grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities.

"Having a meaning and purpose in life that's bigger than just living for yourself, so that's one of the ways that we think helps foster resilience in kids," said Lurie Children's Hospital Dr. Nia Heard-Garris.

In the pilot program, Lurie found that for teens who went through the program, their depression was reduced 45% and their anxiety was down 17%.

Pediatrician Nia Heard-Garris leads the Lurie study which focuses on Black and Brown Chicago teens, who Heard-Garris says are disproportionally affected by mental health issues.

"They have all the normal stressors of every teen, right? But then, you add these additional stressors of structural racism and discrimination," Heard-Garris said. "We want to give them additional tools to help to navigate society that might help reduce their depression and their anxiety."

"I would say mental health is a really big issue. Especially in minority communities, I feel like there is a stigma. Not all teens don't feel comfortable talking about it," said 17-year-old pilot participant Jaretsy Espinosa.

Espinosa was part of Lurie's pilot program and will likely be on the Youth Advisory Board for the study. She says she channeled her depression and anxiety into advocating for immigration rights.

Espinosa is writing an op-ed and wants to start a blog to share stories of other young people.

"Activism is not just protesting. There are many different ways you can do it," Espinosa said. "Knowing that there is another person who can relate to you on that level, it makes you feel less alone and feel overall better about yourself."

Heard-Garris hopes their findings will offer another option for mental health providers treating teens and empower young people to take care of themselves by advocating for positive changes in their communities.