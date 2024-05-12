2 Chicago police officers, 1 other injured in Back of the Yards crash, CPD says

Two Chicago police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital after crashing in Back of the Yards on Halsted Street and 47th Street.

Two Chicago police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital after crashing in Back of the Yards on Halsted Street and 47th Street.

Two Chicago police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital after crashing in Back of the Yards on Halsted Street and 47th Street.

Two Chicago police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital after crashing in Back of the Yards on Halsted Street and 47th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two police officers were involved in a crash on Sunday on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 4700-block of South Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A patrol unit, occupied by two officers, was traveling northbound on Halsted Street when it collided at an intersection with a gray van that was traveling Westbound on 47th St.

Both officers had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in good condition.

The driver of the man had minor injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. CPD said no citations were issued.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police searching for 6 female suspects wanted in robberies on CTA Red Line