Man, 40, charged with beating 67-year-old to death in Albany Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Murder charges have been filed in the beating death of a 67-year-old man in the city's Albany Park neighborhood last Sunday.

Chicago police said Richard Orozco,40, of the 3100 block of W. Eastwood Avenue was arrested on Thursday in the 4100 block of W. Foster Avenue.

He's accused of beating the man in the 3100 block of W. Lawrence on June 16. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The medical examiner has not released the victim's name.

