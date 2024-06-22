Man fighting with woman beaten to death in Austin, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for two male suspects accused of beating a man to death in Austin Friday night.

Chicago police are searching for two male suspects accused of beating a man to death in Austin Friday night.

Chicago police are searching for two male suspects accused of beating a man to death in Austin Friday night.

Chicago police are searching for two male suspects accused of beating a man to death in Austin Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 46, was beaten to death Friday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man was fighting with a 39-year-old woman in the 5400 block of W. Congress Parkway at around 10:46 p.m.

That's when two male suspects approached and began to beat the man, police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman sustained bruising to the face and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody.