Man injured in baseball bat attack while being pepper sprayed in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was attacked with a baseball in Lakeview on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The incident happened as the victim was sitting in his car in the 700-block of Sheridan Road around 7:13 p.m.

The 30-year-old man said a man and a woman approached him, Chicago police said.

The man started to attack the victim with a baseball bat, while the woman allegedly kicked and pepper-sprayed him, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

