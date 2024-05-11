2 shot while standing outside in Longwood Manor, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot while standing outside in on the city's Far South Side on Friday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. In the 9600-block of South Loomis Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the face and in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, police said he was in fair condition.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police said the victims were unable to provide details of the incident.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are investigating.

