Man killed in Lower Wacker hit-and-run, Chicago police searching for driver of semi-truck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed while walking in Downtown on Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was walking near the 90-block of East Lower Wacker Drive around 10:05 p.m. when he was struck by a semi-truck, police said.

After striking the man, the driver of the semi fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are leading the investigation.

It's unknown how police know that a semi-truck driver hit the man. Its also unknown if police were able to find security cameras of the incident.

