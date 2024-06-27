Train derails in Matteson; evacuations underway as leak under investigation

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A train derailed Thursday morning in far south suburban Matteson, a spokesman for the village said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11:30 a.m., and multiple cars appeared to be derailed in the area of 21740 Main St.

The spokesman said the train involved is from the Canadian National Railway Company.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but officials were looking at a leaking train car.

SEE ALSO: NTSB reveals cause of 2023 toxic train crash in East Palestine, Ohio

It was not immediately clear what was leaking from the train car.

The village spokesman said residents within 1 mile south of Main Street and 217th Street, 1 mile west of Main Street and a quarter mile east of Main Street will need to evacuate as a precaution.

A CN spokesman said crews were responding to the incident. He said about 10 cars carrying "various substances" have derailed.

Metra Electric inbound and outbound trains from Chicago to University Park will only operate from Chicago to Olympia Fields and back until further notice because of the derailment, a Metra spokeswoman said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.