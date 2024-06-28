Residual gases to be burned off after Matteson train derailment; trains expected to move soon: CN

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Residual gases left over after a train derailment in south suburban Matteson will be burned off, railway officials said Friday.

A Canadian National Railway Company spokeswoman said there will be "controlled flaring of 11 cars that contain residue amount of (Liquified Petroleum Gas)".

The CN spokeswoman said there would be no danger to public safety or the environment, but crews will be monitoring air quality.

"Flaring is the controlled burning of residue gas over a short period of time. It is required to eliminate any left over product and allow for the safe removal of the railcar," the spokeswoman said.

CN also said trains are expected to begin moving again Friday afternoon.

Officials said about 25 cars carrying various substances derailed just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of 21740 Main St.

Over 300 residents were initially evacuated, as crews examined a leaking train car.

Several hours later, they were allowed back into their homes.

There was no threat to public safety, CN said. The cause of the derailment is now under investigation.

For more than a decade, the ABC 7 I-Team has been investigating safety concerns surrounding hazardous railroad cargo.

Chicago and suburban leaders continue to push federal regulators to enact new rules to protect the public.

The I-Team's analysis of federal data shows 231 trains derailed, with 61 in Cook County alone, since the beginning of 2022. Seven people were injured in those derailments.

The CN spokeswoman said the railway is keeping government agencies apprised of the clean-up efforts.

Thousands are expected to gather at the Matteson Music Fest Friday to honor those involved in the massive response after the derailment Thursday.