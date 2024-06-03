Progress Pride Flag raised over Daley Plaza for Pride Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City leaders kicked off Pride Month on Monday with a ceremonial flag raising in downtown Chicago.

The Progress Pride Flag will wave over Daley Plaza throughout the month of June.

"By raising the flag together today downtown in the very heart of our city, we are reaffirming this is a place where all people are free to live and live how they wish, to love who they want and to be themselves in the most authentic of ways," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The fourth annual flag raised celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

"We believe you should be able to live authentically as your true self no matter who you love or how you identify," Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison said. "We stand here to say if your state or local government won't respect you, Cook County proudly welcomes you."

Cook County board officials noted the changes made over the years, politically and Chicago becoming a haven for the pride community.

"From ensuring that our marriage certificates reflect the people we serve and how they identify to ensuring that the Cook County Human Rights ordinance protects all Cook County residents," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. "We have a lot to be proud."

City leaders said while they take pride in the progress made in Chicago, there is still much to be done.

