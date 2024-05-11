City of Chicago allows more entries for Chicago Pride Parade 2024 in June

This comes after the city limited the amount of group to 125 in April.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More groups will be allowed to take part in this year's Chicago Pride Parade.

Last month, organizers said entries were capped at 125 groups, versus the nearly 300 groups that participate in past years.

On Friday, the city announced that 150 groups will participate, allowing more schools and organizations to be a part of the parade.

Alderwoman Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward, a member of the special events committee, said last month that she can only speculate that there's concern about over-extending the city's police department ahead of the Democratic National Convention later this summer.

"I think we've got five really big citywide events happening before we even get to the DNC, and that might be cause for concern," Hadden said.

However, the parade route will be shortened by several blocks. It will kick off from Sheridan instead of Montrose.

Regardless of the size of the parade, the 53rd Chicago Pride Parade will be held on June 30 in Lakeview.

