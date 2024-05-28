City unveils design for new O'Hare Satellite Concourse 1 at O'Hare Global Terminal | PHOTOS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the Department of Aviationto unveil the deisgn of O'Hare's Satellite Concourse 1.

The Terminal Area Plan consists of a large tunnel connecting passengers, baggage and utilities between the O'Hare Global Terminal and the satellite concourses.

In 2022, the FAA cleared the city's path to begin construction.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled the design for the new concourse. The design includes new colorful lounges and a special homage to Chicago nature.

O'Hare's airport code is ORD, after the previous orchard field that filled the site, according to one of the designers. The design's "clear path for travelers" is inspired by those orchards.

The construction is expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs to build Satellite Concourse 1.

"The current timeline calls for the completion of the Satellite Concourse 1 as an extension of Concourse C in 2028," according to the website.

Earlier this month, United Airlines and American Airlines reached a deal with the city to rebuild Terminal 2 at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

