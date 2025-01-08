Small plane hits building at airport in McHenry County

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 8:29PM
HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane hit a building Wednesday at an airport in the northwest suburbs.

The plane damaged part of the structure of a building at Dacy Airport in Harvard, Illinois, video of the scene showed.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in McHenry County.

Local police could bee seen investigating, and police tape surrounded the small airplane near the damaged building.

ABC7 has reached out to police and the FAA for more information.

No further information was immediately available.

