Small plane hits building at airport in McHenry County

HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane hit a building Wednesday at an airport in the northwest suburbs.

The plane damaged part of the structure of a building at Dacy Airport in Harvard, Illinois, video of the scene showed.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in McHenry County.

Local police could bee seen investigating, and police tape surrounded the small airplane near the damaged building.

ABC7 has reached out to police and the FAA for more information.

No further information was immediately available.