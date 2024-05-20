Megan Hilty stars in 'Death Becomes Her' at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago

'Death Becomes Her' the musical has its world premiere run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago before gong to Broadway this fall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world premiere of "Death Becomes Her" just had its opening night, and the stage musical is already headed to Broadway. Megan Hilty plays the leading lady.

"How great and what a luxury that we get to do this, that we get to try this piece out in such a beautiful city that is so welcoming," she said. "What they've done to take something that is so loved and deeply iconic; to take that, respect it, and transform it to fit the stage is so smart."

"It would be a mistake to just mimic the movie, that would never work," Hilty added. "That would be an impersonation; there's no heart or humanity to it. It's also not bringing ourselves to it. Respect what has come before and there are certain things you have to hit, but also just make it my own."

Hilty is not making any attempts to be Meryl Streep.

"Oh God, no!" she said. "Nobody could nor should! What I hope audiences will take from my performance, I hope they understand how much I honor and respect what she's done but also know that it's me not trying to be her."

Hilty has plenty of hopes for the show.

"At its core, this is a real lovely change to come to the theater, check all your worries at the door, and laugh and laugh, and have a wonderful time with us," she said.

And she can't wait to see the people of Chicago in the audience.

"I'm thrilled for the Chicago audience to see this, and I'm so thrilled to share this space with them. There's something magical that happens in live theater. It's a whole bunch of humans coming together to make magic and experience it together," Hilty said.

"Death Becomes Her" plays at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through June 2, and opens on Broadway this fall.