Chicago pays tribute to fallen with annual downtown Memorial Day Parade, wreath-laying ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is remembering the fallen this Memorial Day weekend.

Huge crowds are expected to gather downtown to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending and protecting the country.

The tributes begin with the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the eternal flame in Daley Plaza at 11 a.m.

The Chicago Memorial Day Parade then steps off at noon at State and Lake, right outside the ABC7 studios. The parade route heads south on State to Van Buren.

This year's Grand Marshal is Chicago-native Rear Admiral Zeita Merchant. She recently made history as the first African-American woman promoted to flag rank in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chicago's Memorial Day Parade is one of the largest in the nation. It was approved by Congress beginning in 1947.