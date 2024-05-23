'Operation Purple Heart' looking to help veterans, families ahead of Memorial Day

The office recovers Purple Heart medals abandoned in bank safe deposit boxes as part of the unclaimed property program.

The office recovers Purple Heart medals abandoned in bank safe deposit boxes as part of the unclaimed property program.

The office recovers Purple Heart medals abandoned in bank safe deposit boxes as part of the unclaimed property program.

The office recovers Purple Heart medals abandoned in bank safe deposit boxes as part of the unclaimed property program.

CHICAGO -- Ahead of Memorial Day, Operation Purple Heart made an echo in the community.

The mission is to return Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs launched the operation in 2021.

The office recovers Purple Heart medals abandoned in bank safe deposit boxes as part of the unclaimed property program.

READ ALSO | 'Operation Purple Hearts' returns lost medals to rightful owners

The office asked the public to help track down more recipients who are missing their medals.

To contact the state regarding a Purple Heart return, visit illinoistreasurer.gov/PurpleHearts/.

READ ALSO | Aurora salutes World War II veteran who will lead Memorial Day Parade 2024