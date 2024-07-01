Metra Electric trains experiencing extensive delays after downtown Chicago wire problems

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric trains had extensive delays during the Monday morning rush hour, due to wire problems, the commuter rail said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Randolph Street just after 8 a.m., Metra said.

Trains started moving again about 9:15 a.m., according to Metra.

Some trains may continue to experience departure delays as the day goes on, the commuter rail said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the wire problems.

