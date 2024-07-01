WATCH LIVE

Metra Electric trains experiencing extensive delays after downtown Chicago wire problems

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 1, 2024 2:46PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric trains had extensive delays during the Monday morning rush hour, due to wire problems, the commuter rail said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Randolph Street just after 8 a.m., Metra said.

Trains started moving again about 9:15 a.m., according to Metra.

SEE ALSO: CTA Red, Brown, Purple Lines delayed due to person on tracks near Belmont Station

Some trains may continue to experience departure delays as the day goes on, the commuter rail said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the wire problems.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

